ANNE KLEINER After a love filled life, in her 98th year, Anne Kleiner (nee Taube) peacefully passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Predeceased by her one true love and best friend, Kurt. Mother of her girls, Donna Gorber, and Milana Herzig, and mother-in-law to Don Gorber. Oma to her treasured grandchildren, Todd and Karen, Abby and Josh, Leigh and Seth, Robert and Jessica, Jason and Chandra, and Melissa and Todd. Anne took delight in her nine great-grandchildren Jonah, Kurt, Lev, Rafael, Olivier, Maude, India,Willow, and Eden. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Stanley White, Ruth and the late Gordon White, Adrienne and the late Barney White, and the late Betty and Irving Waxberg, Irving Taube, Molly Taube, Sally Taube, Yetta and Martin Moddel, Morris and Roslyn White, and Lawrence White. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her caregivers Gina and Lourdes. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Hebrew Friendly Sons of David Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 182 Garden Avenue, Richmond Hill. Memorial donations may be made to charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020