ANNE LENA DEMBECK April 21, 1925 - February 17, 2019 Anne Dembeck (née Drake) was for many years a member of the keyboard faculty of the Royal Conservatory of Music. Born in Stratford, Ontario, she was a consistent winner of medals and scholarships at music festivals during her student years. After graduating from the Conservatory with the Associateship and Licentiate Diplomas, Anne studied with Margaret Miller Brown. Additional studies were taken with Jean Casadesus, Claudio Arran, and Rosina Lhevinne. Since her concert debut at Eaton Auditorium, Anne appeared in numerous solo recitals in Toronto, and throughout Ontario, and also performed with her late husband, violinist John Dembeck. Anne wanted to express her appreciation to: Beverly Samuels and her team of caregivers, Dr. Debbie Selby and the staff on the palliative floor of the veterans' wing at Sunnybrook Hospital, her many friends, especially Mary Susanne Lamont and Clayton Scott, and Mary Stokes, John Legge and the staff of Legge & Legge. In keeping with Anne's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
