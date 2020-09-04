SISTER ANNE LEONARD RSCJ October 9, 1930 - September 1, 2020 Sister Anne Leonard, RSCJ, was born on October 9, 1930 in Toronto, Ontario. She was a daughter of Norma Lilian Gray and Thomas D'Arcy Leonard, the third of five children. Anne began her education in Toronto with the Sisters of St. Joseph and spent the last two years of high school at the Sault au Recollet in Montreal, a school run by the Society of the Sacred Heart. Anne continued her post-secondary education at St. Michael's College in Toronto. In October, 1952, Anne entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in Albany, NY and made her first vows on May 19, 1955 on the Feast of the Ascension. She then moved to Montreal where she taught in the congregation's elementary school for three years followed by 2 years in the Winnipeg school prior to final profession in Rome on February 4, 1962. Upon her return to Canada, Sr. Leonard was sent to Vancouver where she was a much beloved teacher of English and where she became involved in debating. This was a time of great changes in the Society of the Sacred Heart following Vatican II. Between 1962 and 1982 Anne taught in Vancouver, Winnipeg and Halifax. In 1982, Anne was named to the Provincial Council and in 1985 was named Provincial of the Canadian Province. During this time she was an active member of the Canadian Religious Conference in Ontario where she served a term as President of CRC-O. During her time as Provincial, Anne moved the Provincial House from Montreal to Ottawa and opened the Canadian Novitiate there. In 1991, Anne was called to Rome to be the General Archivist. She remained there for 11 years and began to modernize the Archives by introducing a digital storage system. In Rome she initiated gatherings of the many Archivists of Congregations in both English and French, and these gatherings continue until this day. Upon her return to Canada in 2003 she worked as Archivist in the Canadian Province Archives in Montreal until her move to Barat Residence in Halifax in 2010. In 2014, the Barat Community moved to Caritas Residence. Sister Anne Leonard was predeceased by her parents, her brother John (Jack) and her sister Kathleen. She is survived by her sisters Agatha Tawaststjerna and Stephanie Bonar and many nieces and nephews. Her death occurred at Caritas Residence in Halifax, NS on September 1, 2020. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, Mumford Rd., on Friday, September 4th at 10:00 a.m.. If you wish to attend you must register prior to the funeral by calling Tracey at 902-454-8200. Burial will take place at a later date.



