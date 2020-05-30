You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Anne LOGAN Obituary
ANNE LOGAN Anne Logan (Annikki Toini Abbott/Karhi) passed away on May 17, 2020, peacefully at Campbell House hospice in Collingwood at 94. Anne came to Canada in 1926 at 6 months old from Finland, the youngest of 3 children with her family. The family went directly to Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario was the start of life in Canada for her and the Karhi family. Anne loved skiing and painting. She skied until almost 90. Anne followed a career as a graphic artist until she retired. Anne then painted scenes in oil and water colour, flowers on sweat shirt and silk scarfs. Anne's energy along with her smile and quiet disposition will be missed by all who knew her. The Celebration of Life will be held, when it is possible. She leaves behind her husband, David Logan. Loving Mother to Doug (Ursula), Allan (Karen) and James (Anne). Grandmother to Virginia (Matt), Robert (Janine), Tyler (Heather), Rachel (fiance Grahame), Amanda, Christopher, and James Logan. Great-Grandmother to Alex, Anya, Owen, and Wyatt.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
