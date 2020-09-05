ANNE LOO (nee Wong) October 4, 1921 - August 17, 2020 With deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our mother Anne Loo, in Vancouver, August 17, 2020, at age 98. Born at home in Vancouver's Chinatown, on October 4, 1921 she was the eldest of seven. In the 1940s, Anne met her husband Wing Foon Loo when they both worked at South Van Produce which despite its name, was on Denman and Comox Street, Vancouver's West End. Much of the produce then was grown on farms in the south parts of Vancouver, along Marine Drive. Wing and Anne married in 1947 and travelled the world before his death in August 1999. Mother was also predeceased by children Fay Hing, Cecil, and Ted, brothers Gim, Allan, Fr. Fred Wong, Jackie, and sister Lily Fong. Mother was a woman ahead of her time. In 1956, when her youngest was 3 and many mothers stayed at home, she returned to re-complete grade 12 so she could and eventually did attend the University of BC. She worked part-time as a school teacher, despite our father's complaint he had to pay more income tax as a result of her modest income. Mother was a model volunteer, tirelessly giving her time and talent to the community including The Good Shepherd Mission, the Chinese Cultural Centre, and Vancouver Seniors' Advisory Committee. Mother was generous. If our family was going out for dinner (which it did a lot), we could bring any friends we wanted, she always made room for anyone brought home for dinner. She is survived by brother Bill (St. Catharines, Ontario), daughters Linda (Stephen Richards), Elaine, Julia (Phil Luke); grandchildren Gordon (Amy), Colleen, Ted Jr. (Rana), Tara (Greg), Terresa Loo, Christine (Joel Buenting, TO), Simon and Andrew Hanson (Saskatoon), Asia (Troy Neilson) Annie Luke, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews all part of her very large extended family. We acknowledge the enormous contribution of Elsa Alerta who for more than 13 years was our mother's dear companion and caregiver. We also thank the staff of Windermere Care Centre for the wonderful care they provided to our mother over the last 18 months of her life. A private service will be held Monday, September 14, 1 p.m. - live-stream or replay without password at https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/17168
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A.S.K. Friendship Society.