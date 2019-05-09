You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Bartholomew
125 MacKay Street
ANNE LOUISE McDOUGALL (nee Finch) (1931-2019) Passed away comfortably at home in Ottawa on May 6, 2019, aged 88, after battling with the long-term effects of a stroke. Anne is survived by her three chil dren: Drew, Toronto, Catherine (Rick Bond), Montreal, and Eliza beth, Victoria. She was her hap piest when surrounded by her nine grandchildren, Alison, Tay lor, Jaime, Pippa, Caroline, Kelly, William, Jackie, and Matthew es pecially when they visited her cherished country home at Val durn in the Quebec Laurentians. They very much miss their "Grandmoo". A private but strong-willed woman and native Hamiltonian, Anne married her love, Edward Barry (d. 1999), and embarked on their life's journey together A whirlwind adventure across two countries over five decades ensued, punctuated by service to those with special needs: Famous People Players, Wheelchair Tennis, and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Later in life she rekindled a long time friend ship with Paul Seeley (d. 2015), Wellesley, MA. Her "palpable sense of service", "high stan dards", hospitality, dry sense of humour, and superb organiza tional skills were clearly evi denced in the many campaigns she ran for P.C. candidates and the 20 year-long University of Ot tawa scholarship program she founded for Masters of law stu dents for which she received the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland. Anne's family would like to thank Dr. Engelhard and Dr Heather Gal braith for their diligent care and rare devotion, the neurological unit of the Ottawa Hospital, and, most importantly the 2nd floor caregiving staff at the Rockcliffe Retirement Home for their un stinting work and personal touch. Finally, the arc of Anne's arduous recent journey was uplifted and extended through the compas sionate care and inimitable friend ship of Irene Chilakos. She has been a true blessing.Friends are invited to the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod (at O'Connor) on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. A Fu neral Service will take place at the Church of St. Bartholomew, 125 MacKay Street on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to Follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fa mous People Players in Anne's name. Click here to make a dona tion. (https:// www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/ 6915).Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarrywww.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233- 1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2019
