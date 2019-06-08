DR. ANNE M. JOHNSTON Non Nobis Sed Urbi et Orbi Anne Maxwell Johnston of Richmond passed away on June 4, 2019 as a result of a Glioblastoma diagnosed in January, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1955 and raised in Montreal, daughter of Alice and Carlyle Johnston. She attended E.C.S. in Montreal, followed by Carleton University, then McMaster University where she obtained her Medical degree. She completed her Neonatal-Perinatal Fellowship at UVM Children's Hospital. For a couple of years she worked at both Montreal Children's Hospital and UVMCH as a neonatologist and also was an Associate Professor at UVM College of Medicine. Anne was an extremely talented doctor and an excellent teacher. Anne developed an interest in the follow-up care of infants after discharge from the NICU and in 2000 she started a Neonatal Medical Follow-Up Program for very premature infants and other infants with complicated medical needs at UVMCH. With her team, she also created a novel way of caring for infants exposed to opioids that is nationally recognized. Through getting to know these women and their families, hearing about their struggles and remarkable strengths in overcoming their obstacles; their journey into a life of recovery became her passion. She was a founding member of the ChARM (Children and Recovering Mothers) Program, working with pregnant women with opioid dependence and their infants. Along with a healthy sense of humor, intuition and compassion, Anne had a unique talent for bonding with people of all ages and walks of life. Away from work Anne enjoyed many activities such as swimming, skiing, and Bikram yoga, to name some of her favorites. She was a prolific and talented knitter and constantly produced mittens, hats, sweaters, and bags for babies, friends and family. Anne enjoyed time at Lac Brûlé, Quebec where she spent many summers since childhood with family and cousins. In those days she played a lot of tennis, very well. Anne married Geordie Hodgson in August 1985 and they settled in Richmond in 1988 where they raised two sons Tyler (Jillian Brady) and Morgan. She is also survived by her brothers Michael (Andrea, daughters Lauren and Gabrielle) and Tom (Trevor Roberts), her sisters-in-law Cinnie Gilday (Doug, sons Jesse, Logan and Byron) and Holly Adams (Michael, daughter Taylor and son Todd). Anne also leaves close family friend Charlotte Clark and very special confidante and colleague Jerilyn Metayer who has been through thick and thin with her over the last 30+ years and helped her family tremendously through these last few months. A memorial service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th at First Congregational Church, 38 S Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT with a reception to follow. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to either of the following: ChARM (Children and Recovering Mothers Program) - A multi-disciplinary approach aimed at improving the health and safety outcomes of babies born to women with a history of opioid dependence - www.kidsafevt.org Select "Donate" and in the "Note" section put "In Honor Of Anne Johnston." UVMCH Children's Specialty Foodbank Program to support mothers and babies experiencing food insecurity - give.uvmhealth.org/medcenter Please select "In Memory Of "and then "Dr. Anne Johnston." Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019