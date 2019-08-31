You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rosar Morrison Funeral Home
467 Sherbourne St.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosar Morrison Funeral Home
467 Sherbourne St.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairlawn United Church
28 Fairlawn Ave.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne M. JOHNSTON Obituary
ANNE M. JOHNSTON (nee Trick) Former City of Toronto Councillor (1972-1985; 1988-2003) Anne passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Elected to Toronto City Council in 1972, Anne is remembered for her distinguished public service, and her progressive, inclusive, and visionary approach to politics and public health. Anne was born and grew up in south Wales before attending the London School of Occupational Therapy in England. Subsequently, Anne moved to Montreal, Canada where she quickly rose to the position of Head of Occupational Therapy at the age of 24. In 1957, Anne married Malcolm Johnston with whom she had 5 children. By 1968, Anne and her family were living in Toronto, and she had returned to part-time employment as an Occupational Therapist at 999 Queen Street, Queen Street Mental Health Centre. In 1972, Anne was first elected to Toronto City Council, marking the beginning of an almost 30 year career in municipal politics in midtown Toronto. Anne, was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her five children, Heather (Tony Goulem), Keri (Darin Renton), Rob (Caroline Aked), Jane (Chris Blondeau) and Tim (Adèle Hession); and her eight grandchildren, Michael, Naomi, Brigid, Sam, Morgan, MacCallum, Catriona and Harris. The daughter of Margery Trick (Wells) and William Henry Trick of Neath, Wales, Anne will also be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her sister, Heather Morgan (Geoffrey) and two nieces, Sian Cove and Emma Morgan. Friends and family will have many happy memories of time spent with Anne in Neath, London, Montreal, Toronto and at her beloved farm in Pontypool. Friends may call on the family at Rosar Morrison Funeral Home at 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 3 p.m. at Fairlawn United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now