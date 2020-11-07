ANNE MARIE MOLISKI (Wingfelder) (nee Wallace) December 3, 1936 - October 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Marie Moliski announces her sudden passing on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario, with much of her beloved family at her side. Anne Marie was born in Toronto to Bruce and Eldora Wallace. Attending Loretto Abbey, she was elected Head Girl and graduated salutatorian of her high school class. She earned her nursing degree from St. Michael's Hospital, and enjoyed a challenging internship in New York City before beginning her career as an obstetrics nurse. Anne Marie is survived by her brothers Paul Wallace (Gisèle) and Michael Wallace (Sheila), a niece, several nephews, and godchildren. She is predeceased by siblings Bruce Wallace and Peggy Ainsworth. Marrying Bill Wingfelder in 1958 was the beginning of the large family Anne Marie had always dreamed of. She was an extraordinary mother to her six children: Lisa (Cliff Harding), Kathi Wingfelder, Wendy Wingfelder (Peter Koetsier), John Wingfelder (Jackie), David Wingfelder (Denise), and Laura Wingfelder, and the adored Nana to her nine grandchildren: Mary (Patrick), Grace (Jess), Sarah, Charles, William (Nicole), Kristin, Mark, Harrison, and Maia. When her growing family moved to the United States in 1963, Anne Marie used her boundless energy and organizational skills to set up a new life for her children and involve herself in their school and church communities. After their marriage of 21 years ended, Anne Marie and Bill remained close friends and harmoniously shared in the life of their family. In 1980, Anne Marie married Carl Moliski, which brought yet more family, friends, and adventure to her life. She enjoyed close relationships with Carl's children: Ken Moliski (Michelle), Diane (Mike Sullivan), and Paul Moliski (late Susan), and grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Michael, Morgan, and Tori. After Carl's death in 1997, Anne Marie relocated to Barrie to be closer to her family. She again established an active social and volunteering life, making deep friendships with her neighbours and becoming a dedicated member of St. Mary's Parish. It is impossible to count the number of people that Anne Marie blessed with her extraordinary spirit, warmth, and kindness. She shared her love through thousands of tiny actions: trips with grandchildren, huge batches of her famous coffee cake and brownies, and a home that welcomed everyone. Family and friends alike turned to her in times of need, and her extensive prayer list always had room for one more. Anne Marie will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Though she may be gone from this life, her spirit and love will live on for years to come. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church 65 Amelia Street, Barrie. A livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available to view online at the following link https://www.facebook.com/st.marysbarrie/live
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House Toronto or Chalice Canada. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca
In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the church parking lot please.