ANNE MARIE RUTHERFORD (born Naess) Born March 26, 1932, Ise, Norway. Deceased October 15, 2019, Kingston, Canada, age 87. Anne Marie Rutherford passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. She lived a long and admirable life. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ken Rutherford, and the sunshine of her life, daughter, Kristin Rutherford. She is survived by her children, Astrid (Nils Inge Lundheim), Philip (Carol), Ingrid, Dag (Bettina) and Eirik (Michelle Leake). Her eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren will always look to her as a source of inspiration. Anne Marie Naess was the eldest of two daughters born on a farm in a small village in southeastern Norway. Growing up a farm-girl in Norway during Nazi occupation, she understood the importance of hard work and self-reliance. After the war, she attended Landbrukshoyskole, an agricultural college in Oslo, and subsequently purchased the family farm from her father in 1950. Determined to keep the farm in the family, she continued to manage it even while living abroad and raising a young family. To her great joy, her eldest child, Astrid, took over the farm decades later and it continues to be run by her grandson, Ole Christian, to this day. It was at college that she met her future husband, New Zealander Ken Rutherford. The newlyweds moved to New Zealand, which was the first of several countries to which she relocated with a young family that eventually grew to include six children-all the while teaching herself English, as well as the cultures of those far-flung places, that included Trinidad, Australia and eventually Canada. The couple finally settled in Kingston in 1964 where Ken taught Geography at Queen's University. Once established, he and Anne Marie built the family house on Cartwright Point ("The Point".) Her enterprising spirit led to a successful career in Real Estate, where she was one of the most respected and well-known brokers in the area. Her enthusiasm helped raise five university-educated children, each following their own unique career path. Anne Marie never lost her connection to working the land, from buying and operating a farm on Howe Island to her beautiful garden at The Point. She did this all with boundless tolerance, a bright smile and hearty laugh. The world was a better place with Anne Marie Rutherford in it - she will be sorely missed. The family appreciates all the love and support Eirik and Michelle provided as "the locals", to our Mother. We would also like to thank her long time caregiver, Angie Malone, and the staff of Rideaucrest for their loving and personal care. Friends are invited to attend a remembrance on Saturday, October 26, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the University Club, 168 Stuart St. (Queen's University campus), with brief words from the family at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019