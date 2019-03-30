ANNE PETITE We are saddened to announce the death of Anne (Talbot) Petite, who died peacefully at home on March 24, 2019 in her 92nd year. Anne was the beloved wife of Chesley, precious mother to her three daughters, Robin (Tom), Susan (Jack) and Jill (Cathie); and cherished grandmother to her five grandchildren, Alison, Carson (Nicole), Nick, Daniel, and Hannah. She also leaves her brother, Gerald (Rosemary) of Denman Island, BC. She was predeceased by her cherished cousin, Joan Goodall, whom Anne has missed deeply every day since her death in 2018. Anne was born in Quetta, Pakistan, where her father was one of two Canadian officers in the Indian Army, and lived most of her adult life in Montreal and Toronto. She graduated from McGill in 1950 as one of two women with an honours degree in science and later earned a Master of Education at OISE. We are immensely proud of her many accomplishments: Anne was a science teacher, published author, entrepreneur, and world traveler. Anne strived for excellence in every area of her life: she was an award-winning gardener, a dedicated community activist, and a women's rights advocate. She was president of the Guildwood Community Association, and served on the board of directors at Rouge Valley (Centenary) Hospital for nine years. Anne was a firm believer in the power of gratitude and its impact on everyone around her. Whether she was appreciating nature and identifying bird calls at Fernwood (the family cottage), or spending time with her cherished family, Anne always saw the beauty in everything and everyone. A cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private family memorial will be held in Shediac, New Brunswick at St Martin's in the Woods, where Anne and Chesley were married 67 years ago and where her family shared a long and rich history. We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Krisanne Mendelssohn. She was Anne's doctor for over 30 years, and her compassionate and diligent care was a source of great comfort for her and for all of us. The family requests that consideration be given to the Arthritis Society of Canada or to the Salvation Army for any donations made in Anne's honour. Online condolences may be made through McDougall Brown Funeral Home (mcdbrownscarb.ca). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019