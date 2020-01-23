|
ANNE ROCKWELL August 25, 1930 - January 16, 2020 At the age of 89, Anne died at home, peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her children Linda Rand and Clifford Rand (Marla Talsky). Grandmother to Maya, Jonathan, Alex and Emily. Predeceased by her second husband, Percy Rockwell (London, UK), Anne is also survived by Percy's children Jenny Walker (Mark) of (Daventry, UK) and Michael Rockwell (Janna) of Hallandale, Florida, and Percy's grandchildren Joshua Walker and Mikaela Rockwell. Anne was born in Budapest. After surviving the Holocaust, Anne moved to Paris and then to Montreal where she met and married her first husband, Norbert (Mike) Rand. While raising her two children, Anne attended McGill University and received her Bachelor of Arts (Music History) degree in 1972. She lived in Montreal until 1976. She then lived for a few years in Spain and, later, in the UK where she met and married Percy. After Percy's death, she settled in Toronto where she lived for the past 30 years. Anne enjoyed music, tennis, bridge and travel. The past few years were difficult for Anne as her mobility decreased and her health began to decline. The family is grateful to her caregivers who made it possible for Anne to live out her days in the comfort of her own home. The family will receive condolences at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, East Gate, Toronto, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation: https:// donate.sunnybrook.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020