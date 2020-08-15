You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
ANNE ROSWELLWith great sadness, the Rowsell family announces the passing of Anne Rowsell. She was born in Toronto, Ontario the August 10,1924 and passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario on the evening of August 4, 2020 after a very short illness. Predeceased by her parents, Mary and Leslie Bradshaw. The family traveled to England late in the 1930's. As the war started, they evacuated England and returned to Canada. Their convoy included a shipment of the gold reserve of the Bank of England. She remained close to her English relatives throughout their lives. She grew up in a family of sisters, who all predeceased her. She met the identical Rowsell twins, Harry and Roy, in school. After they came back from naval service, Harry and Anne were married. Harry became a veterinarian and university professor. They lived in Minnesota then Guelph, Ontario. Later the family moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and then settled in Kanata, Ontario. In Ottawa, Anne had many friends. It was there that she learned how to rug hook and with some friends started a store supplying rug hooking supplies. There were wry comments about the Happy Hookers. Those hooked hangings are cherished by her family. In retirement, Harry and Anne turned the family cottage near Fenelon Falls, Ontario into their home. There they kept up with family and friends. They had many relatives who also had places on Sturgeon Lake, and so there were many family gatherings. Anne was particularly close to her sister Dorothy and her husband Jack and they often enjoyed times together at the lake. Anne nursed Harry through his last illness until he passed away in 2006. Anne loved doing volunteer charity work. Late in life, Anne moved into Sugar Bush in Fenelon Falls. Anne was active with her church, Fenelon Falls United Church, with the UCW, the Salvation Army, the P.E.O, and her frequent social activities with her friends. She loved jigsaw puzzles and mystery novels: she and Craig would swap their favourite mysteries. She loved Downton Abbey and Midsomer Murders. Above all, she loved her family. Her great sadness was to lose her son Craig in 2019. She is survived by her children, Carole (Lars), Paul and John (Kristi), Craig's wife Lin, her grandsons Philip and Graham, her granddaughters Bronwyn (Paul) and Claire (Luke), her great-grandsons Max and Tasman, and her great-granddaughter Nadia. Cremation has taken place. A celebration will be held at a later date. If so desired, a donation may be made to the Fenelon Falls Salvation Army (PO Box 819, Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0, phone# (705) 887-3031) or to your preferred local charity. To leave a condolence, share a story or photo, or make a memorial donation please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020
