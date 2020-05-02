|
ANNE (born Antje) VAN EGMOND January 25, 1925 - April 27, 2020 Anne, who was born in Holland, died peacefully at age 95, at the Toronto General Hospital, with friends at her side. Anne immigrated to Canada in 1955, where she continued her nursing career until she retired. She lived such a beautiful and full life. She was an artist, musician, gardener, lover of nature, a world traveller and volunteer. She contributed to many charities and enhanced so many lives; all with generosity and good humour. Her day wasn't complete without an afternoon cup of tea and biscuit and an engaging conversation, a good book or playing a mean game of scrabble. Ever practical and straightforward, even in the days before her death, she indicated she was ready before anyone else was. We thought, due to her hardy Dutch constitution, she would be with us forever, but that wasn't to be. She will be terribly missed by friends and family, both in Canada and in Holland. Anne's ashes will be scattered at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date and she had asked that any donations be made to the Toronto Humane Society. There are people who are the fabric of your life and give life meaning; for us, Anne was this person.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020