ANNE WEINBAUM On Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Anne Weinbaum, beloved wife of the late Jack Weinbaum. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carol Weinbaum and Nigel Schuster, and Allan Weinbaum and Karen Eidinger. Devoted grandmother of Callum, Luke, Tom, Jonathan, and Adam. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to be made to Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care (416)586-4800 ext. 3936.



