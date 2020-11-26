You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Anne WEINBAUM
ANNE WEINBAUM On Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Anne Weinbaum, beloved wife of the late Jack Weinbaum. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Carol Weinbaum and Nigel Schuster, and Allan Weinbaum and Karen Eidinger. Devoted grandmother of Callum, Luke, Tom, Jonathan, and Adam. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to be made to Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care (416)586-4800 ext. 3936.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2020.
