ANNE WILLS (née Carswell) Peacefully at home on July 25, 2019, in her 90th year with her husband of sixty years by her side. Anne, beloved wife of Norman, dear mother of Sheila (Ken), David, Sandra (Andrew) and Tom (Katerina). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew, Angelika, Charlotte, Adam and Duncan. Dear sister of Allan (Helen) and the late Duncan (Pat). Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, the Gardiner Museum or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019