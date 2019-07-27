You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne WILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne WILLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne WILLS Obituary
ANNE WILLS (née Carswell) Peacefully at home on July 25, 2019, in her 90th year with her husband of sixty years by her side. Anne, beloved wife of Norman, dear mother of Sheila (Ken), David, Sandra (Andrew) and Tom (Katerina). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew, Angelika, Charlotte, Adam and Duncan. Dear sister of Allan (Helen) and the late Duncan (Pat). Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, the Gardiner Museum or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now