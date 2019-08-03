|
ANNEMARIE BIRCH Passed peacefully on July 25, 2019 in her 100th year. Born in East Prussia on April 29, 1920, she fled her homeland in January 1945 to escape the Russian advance. Miraculously reunited with her mother and two sisters in Berlin, they relocated to northern West Germany where she taught school at a British school until immigrating to Canada in the early 1950's. Annemarie settled in Toronto, where she met her beloved husband Richard E. Birch, who would introduce her to the golf world. They were married for 40 years at the time of his death in 2004. As a member of the Lambton Golf & Country Club, she became a proficient and decorated golfer, and considered winning the prestigious Lambton Senior Ladies Trophy in her early 80's (when she also shot her age) among her top achievements in the sport. Possessed of many artistic and athletic gifts, Annemarie was also an avid photographer, talented pianist and organist, tennis fan and opera buff. A chic, sharing and gracious woman - truly one-of-a-kind - she appreciated and saw beauty in all things and people, always able to produce a few apt words of wit and wisdom. Annemarie will be deeply missed by her niece, Katrina (John Hele) and their children, Katherine, Carson and Trevor; and Victoria (John) O'Malley, and Mark (Rebecca) Harben, children of her late niece, Jeanette Harben; and newest addition great-grand-niece, Mariana O'Malley. The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Hazelton Place Retirement Residence, Annemarie's home for the past four years. There will be no service, and a private interment will take place at a later date. If you wish to remember Annemarie, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019