ANNETTE ELIZABETH WANLESS (née Moore)91, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Georgetown, Ontario. She leaves her beloved sister, Patricia 'Paddy' Trevelyan; her niece Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Webb-Martin, nephews Amyas, Oliver, and Rupert and their families; her adoring sons, Gerald Christopher (Jill (Thompson) Wanless), David Cameron (Gabriela (Louda) Wanless), and Douglas James (Karen (Monkman) Wanless); her much loved grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth (Wanless) Rogers (Bruce Rogers), Emma Henry Wanless, Maxwell John Wanless, and Benjamin James Wanless; and her great granddaughter, Skyler Grace Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald 'Gerry' Austin Wanless, and her parents Stuart Tuffield and Elsie (Pusey) Moore. Born in Seven Kings, England, Annette served her residency at St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London where she achieved certification as a Registered Nurse in 1950. In 1952, she travelled to Canada where she began nursing at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. It was during this time that Annette met her future husband, Gerry, an Engineering student at the University of Toronto. Following a long courtship, which included a couple of boat rides across the Atlantic, they were married in Toronto on June 15, 1957. Following more than 20 years of being the best Mom in the world, Annette returned to school in the early '80s, successfully updated her certification and, subsequently, resumed her career in nursing until retirement at age 65. An active volunteer she enjoyed her time spent working with the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) and supported several causes including the and the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Annette loved to sing and play the piano as a girl. A joy relived while singing in the Bach-Elgar Choir during the family's time in Hamilton. An avid gardener, writer of letters, needlepointer, knitter, and reader, she even tried her hand at Dragon boating, but not until reaching the tender age of 71. Her excellent culinary skills will be long remembered by all that sat at her table. Everyone had their favorite and it was never too much trouble for Mom to make it. Even though she often said "...growing old isn't for the faint of heart..." it was her resilience that saw Annette through a battle with breast cancer and allowed her to remain positive to the very end of her descent into Alzheimer's. Having survived much of her life in a 'house of males' Annette's ability to take a healthy dose of teasing with good humor was a necessity. She not only handled herself with style but was a wonderful role model for any female who crossed her path. However, it was her joy, gratefulness, beautiful smile, gentle soul, and genuine interest others that we will miss the most. In accordance with her wishes, Annette will be cremated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019