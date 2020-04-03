|
ANNETTE ZAKUTA (née Segal) The family of Annette Zakuta is very saddened to announce her death on March 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Wife of the late Leo and mother of Jamie and Silvie Zakuta (Stan). Sister of Sylvia Lustgarten (the late Peter), and sister-in-law of Ken and Bea Zakuta. Aunt of Jacob (Tina), Abba (Sara), Sharon (Michael), Sandy, Michael (Michelle), and Arnold. Annette was a gifted and prolific potter whose work was sometimes whimsical, often practical, and always beautiful. Her pottery has found its way into so many homes and touched so many lives in so many different ways. Annette was smart, down-to-earth, and generous and loving to her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed by all of us. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Annette's honour may be made to Women's College Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020