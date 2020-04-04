|
|
ANNIE ANTON COFFIN (née Stewart) April 23, 1921 - March 31, 2020 Annie Coffin, beloved mother of Toni Terbenche (Dan) and Regine Baker (Walter), beloved grandmother of Danielle Terbenche and Matthew Baker (Jen), beloved great-grandmother of David Baker. Annie was born in Blair Atholl, Scotland, the youngest child of James and Annie Stewart. During World War II she trained as a nurse at Glasgow Western Hospital and in 1944 she married Canadian Soldier Allan Stewart (d. 1996). In 1946 she came to Canada as a war bride and became part of a large and loving Canadian family. This first marriage did not last. In 1981, she married Leonard Coffin (d. 1985). Annie was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Allistair (Minnie) and her sister, Rachael Morton (Ed). She is also sadly missed by her many nieces, and nephews in Canada and Scotland. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Scarborough Retirement Residence for their loving care of our Mom these past several months. Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19 pandemic) a memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish, please donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020