Annie Raeside CASEY Obituary
ANNIE RAESIDE CASEY September 29, 1931 - October 3, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Annie Casey on Octo ber 3rd. Annie died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.Annie was born in Salt coats Scotland but lived most of her life in Canada arriving here in 1953 with Patrick and first born Joanne. She was a feisty and courageous woman who lived life to the full est, laughed often and had many friends. Her favourite things in cluded dancing, cooking, sewing, travelling with friends, skiing, ten nis, golf, music, sweet potato fries and chocolate, photography, reading, collecting art, shooting craps, her iPad, red wine, but above all else she loved her fami ly. Annie will be forever loved and remembered by her husband and best friend, Patrick; her daugh ters, Joanne, Patti and Deirdre; her granddaughters, Jordan and Nikki; her grandson, Casey; her great-granddaughter, Ivy; as well as extended family, Carl and Lee; and her beloved dog, Coco. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Collingwood General & Ma rine Hospital would be appreciat ed. A Celebration of Annie's life will be held at a future date. Ar rangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Cha pel.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
