ANTHONY BUTLERTony died on March 28, 2020 in Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy; his children, Catherine (Sal Badali), Martha (Travis Colley) and Tim (Michelle Balcers); his grandchildren, Matthew, Mark and Daniel Badali (Frans Terova), Chloe and Lucy Kinsella, Naomi and Caleb McCarroll Butler, and Augie Balcers; and great-grandchildren Ari and Zana Terova. After graduating in Architecture (U of T, 1954) and working for other firms, Tony began private practice in 1960. Over his 45 year career Tony primarily designed public buildings in Hamilton. He was a dedicated mentor to new and immigrant architects, and provided extensive service to his profession. Tony also had a passion for heritage conservation and devoted much time to related volunteer activities. In 1996 he was awarded the Order of DaVinci by the Ontario Association of Architects for exceptional service to the profession. Tony was an intelligent, kind and thoughtful man who will be missed by the people who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Emergency Support Committee for Refugees.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020