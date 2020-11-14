You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Anthony HOSKING
ANTHONY HOSKING (Tony) 1975-2020 After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Tony passed away peacefully and with dignity at his home in Whistler, B.C. on November 10, 2020. He will always be in the hearts of his parents, Joan and Ron Hosking, dear brother, Scott (Kate) and nephews, Liam and Cole, as well as his uncle, Rick (Barb) and cousins Danita, Danielle and Denise. Tony grew up in Toronto, graduated with a BA from Concordia University in Montreal and then obtained a diploma at the Fashion Institute of Technology at SUNY in New York. His love of adventure took him to B.C. about 10 years ago, living in both Rossland and Whistler. Skiing, hiking, biking, travelling to exotic places and looking after his poodles, Parsley, and then Georgie, filled his lifestyle. Tony's outgoing personality touched many lives and gained him many lifelong friends. Special thanks to the staff at BC Cancer Hospital-Vancouver and to his close friends, Lauren, Kandis and Kelsi (his "angels") who supported and cared for him during his treatment for this terrible disease. If desired, a donation in his memory to BC Cancer Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. In keeping with Tony's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service at this time, but everyone is encouraged to celebrate Tony's life in their own way.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
