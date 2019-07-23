ANTHONY JAMES ALTILIA We grieve the loss of Anthony James Altilia on July 20, 2019. Anthony leaves behind his wife Jo, his sons Zachary (Loredana), Elliott (Véronique) and Jason (Samantha) and his siblings Anna Maria (Phil), Paul (Ross), Paulette (Thomas) and John (Laura). His father Anthony, mother Anne and brother-in-law Peter predecease him. Anthony spent his professional career in the advertising industry. Between rounds of golf, squash and international travel, he enjoyed his retirement in pursuit of his love for the arts, as an accomplished author, painter and drummer. Anthony was a philanthropist and a community activist supporting various charities, through fundraising and sharing with them his extensive knowledge of marketing. He was a willing mentor to young people starting out in business. He will be sadly missed for his concern for those he loved and his commitment to his family. Over the last few months he fought his disease with dignity and courage. He was grateful for the outstanding care he received from the medical staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Care. A special thank you to Dr. Bradbury and the nursing staff on 17a and b. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Toronto Cricket Club, 141 Wilson Av. M5M 3A3. To honour his memory, his family asks that you make a donation in his name to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019