ANTHONY JAMES 'Tony' NALDRETTJune 23, 1933-June 21, 2020 It is with sorrow we share the passing of Anthony James 'Tony' Naldrett a renowned geologist, best known for his work in Russia and in South Africa. He passed away at home in Chichester, UK on June 21, 2020, after a six-month battle with cancer of the oesophagus, two days before his 87th birthday. Tony was born in Hampstead on June 23, 1933, and grew up near Weybridge in Surrey, UK. After two years military service in the RAF where he learned to fly, he went to Trinity Hall, Cambridge in 1953. In 1957, Tony emigrated to Canada. In Toronto, he was offered the position of mine geologist by Falconbridge at the Sudbury nickel mine, subsequently moving to Kingston, Ontario to attend Queen's University, to learn more about mineral deposits, returning each summer to work for Falconbridge in exploration for nickel in the Timmins area. In 1961, he gained his MSc and stayed on to do a PhD. In 1967, he was appointed Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto, becoming a full Professor in 1972. In 1998, he retired from the University of Toronto and became Professor Emeritus, but continued to be active in the Geological field serving as President of the Geological Society of America in 2002. He was awarded a DSc from Laurentian University in 2000, and from the University of Pretoria, in 2001. He was a visiting professor at the Universities of Pretoria (1979-1980); Toronto (1984-1988); BRGM-CNRS, Orleans, France; Florida (2001-2003); Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (2005-2018); Royal Holloway, London, UK (2005-2008). He won awards from the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy; Society of Economic Geologists; Royal Society of Canada; Geological Association of Canada; European Union of Geosciences; Ohio State University; Mineralogical Association of Canada; UK Institution of Mining and Metallurgy; Mineralogical Society; Geological Society of South Africa; Natural History Museum, London; and the Australian Academy of Sciences. Tributes received from around the world emphasise that above all he was a gentleman, always ready to discuss ideas with students and to give freely of his time. He lived life to the full, enjoyed travel, food and wine. He was a great raconteur, always ready with a story. He leaves a great legacy which will live on in those of his students and associates who became professors around the world, or captains of industry. He is survived by his sister Frances Naldrett (Woking, UK), his three daughters Anne Naldrett (Halifax, NS) and Jennifer Naldrett (Toronto, ON), Penelope Naldrett (Bowen Island, BC), their mother Sylvia McNeill (Chester, NS), granddaughters Sophie Schulz (San Francisco, CA) and Ainslie Tuer (Bowen Island, BC) and his good friend, Richard Roth. A private memorial service in England will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Toronto, PPEF - Emeritus University Professor A. J. (Tony) Naldrett Graduate Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020