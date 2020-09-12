You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Anthony John CARRILLO
ANTHONY (Tony) JOHN CARRILLO Passed away suddenly September 8, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, from complications after surgery. Born in New York City on June 29, 1944 to the late Philip and Antje Carrillo, Tony was raised in the Montreal communities of Como (Hudson) and Dorval. After graduating from Lachine High, Tony began a successful career in sales which took him from Montreal to Mississauga. Outside the office, Tony would be found playing sports or ardently supporting his favourite teams - the Habs, Als, Expos and Jays. Tony leaves behind his beloved spouse Vivian Ridley, his son Philip, and step-daughter Tina (Mark); siblings Peter (d.1991) (Gladys), Philip (Sonya), Julia (John) as well as many grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, great- nephews and great-nieces from both his and Vivian's families, and Benji his canine companion. A small private gathering will celebrate Tony's life. Online condolences can be submitted at www.turnerporter.ca. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson's Society of Canada would be appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
