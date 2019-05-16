ANTHONY JOHN ORMSBY March 27, 1927 - May 8, 2019 Died peacefully in Toronto in his 92nd year. Husband of the late Julia and the late Joan Patton. He leaves behind his sons, Tony (Anthony Robert) and Tim (Timothy John); their wives, Laurie and Robin; and their families; grandchildren, Alissa, Ethan and Simon; as well as his great-grandson Aeson. He also leaves his stepchildren, Anne Moore, John Drysdale, Penny Dickson, and Claire Maitland, all of Scotland, and their families, together with his beloved dog Paddy; as well as his nieces and nephews, Ned Martin, Sue Garskey, Tom Martin and Mary Martin. Predeceased by his parents, Gerald Y. Ormsby F.C.A. and Helen M.; and his sister, Ruth M. Martin. AJO was educated at Brown School, Upper Canada College and Royal Roads Naval College. Born in Toronto with his early summers being spent in Ireland and then the Georgian Bay, he never lost his love for Ireland, visiting regularly and, for a period, owned an old school house on a toe hold of the traditional Ormsby property in County Mayo. In the early 60's his career took him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Darien, Connecticut, back to Toronto and then to Kirkcaldy, Scotland for 30-plus years. He had moved back to Canada in late 2018 and all the while his favourite place remained the family island cottage Yrrah in Nares Inlet, G.B. He professionally articled with McDonald Currie, Chartered Accountants and then joined his father at Ormsby and Ormsby, Chartered Accountants. Dover Corporation; a client, then wooed him to the United States where he climbed the ranks of Dover to become President. He later resigned his Presidency in New York to return to Toronto and remained on the executive committee and as a director. His career with Dover spanned 40 years. Upon his return to Canada he re-entered public practice of the CA profession. During his career he served on the Board of numerous companies. As busy as he was professionally, he also gave generously of his time to many organizations. He was chairman of the Toronto Harbour Commission, Chairman of Upper Canada College, president of the Georgian Bay Association and the St. Patrick's Benevolent Society, amongst many involvements. A memorial service will be held at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto at 2:00 p.m., Thursday the 23rd of May, followed immediately by a reception at the church. Donations in memory can be made to the Georgian Bay Land Trust and the Parry Sound Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2019