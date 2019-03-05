You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony GALIMBERTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Joseph GALIMBERTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Joseph GALIMBERTI Obituary
ANTHONY JOSEPH GALIMBERTI May 31, 1972 - February 28, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Anthony Galimberti, son of Carol and the late Joseph Galimberti. Tony was a loving son, husband, father and good friend. His enthusiasm and zest for life will be sorely missed by his wife, Heather; son, Liam; his mother, Carol and partner, Don; his mother-in-law, Monica; brother-in-law, Andrew; sister-in-law, Lisa; their children, Adele, Cedric, James; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, March 8th at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to express their condolences could do so by way of a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Doctors Without Borders. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now