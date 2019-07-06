ANTHONY JOSEPH LONG Tony Long died very peacefully following heart surgery on July 3, 2019. He was surrounded by his four loving daughters, Sas Long, Jes Long, Emma Mchugh, Gilah Mchugh and his wife Janet Yorston. Tony was a remarkable man. He was a truly loving father and husband and grandpa. He cared so much and always brought out the best in everyone around him. He was born in Montreal and grew up in an English household in a French neighborhood. He was fluent in French and English. He moved to Toronto after working in the advertising business in Montreal. He founded a successful and innovative marketing and communication consulting firm called The Long Group. When his company closed, he embraced the arrival of the internet and new technology and worked with CompuServe Canada. He moved with his wife to the country in 2003 and opened Amazing Coffee in Madoc Ontario. He created a space to gather for coffee and conversation and to enjoy his concert series of Canadian musicians. He served on the board of directors for Outward Bound when he lived in Toronto. He was an active volunteer in Madoc with the Support Network working to develop a local affordable transportation system for the area. He also served on the Hastings County Economic and tourism Development Advisory Committee. He loved to sail and took his family on many excursions on the oceans and lakes of the world. He always had time to listen to and support everyone around him and he will be missed by so many people he connected closely to. A special man. There will be a sendoff party on July 27th at his home in Madoc. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019