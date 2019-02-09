|
ANTHONY LOUIS KLEMENCHUK (Tony) Tony, a resident of Burlington, Ontario passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age of 79. Born and raised in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Tony attended Haileybury School of Mines and had a successful career in the mining industry in Canada, making many lifelong friends along the way. Tony and Fern's careers took them across Canada, starting in Yellowknife, NWT and including Chibougamau, PQ; Elsa, YT; Edmonton, AB; Sudbury, ON; Halifax, NS; Oakville, ON; White Rock, BC; and Burlington, ON. Tony is survived by Fern, his loving wife of 55 years; children, Frank (Celynn), Robert, Laura (James); grandchildren, Cole, Alex, Megan and Emily; and his older brother, Frank, of Denver, Colorado. A private family service has been held. Memorial donations may be sent to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation, where he received exemplary care from wonderful caring staff and physicians. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019