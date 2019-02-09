You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony KLEMENCHUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Louis KLEMENCHUK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Louis KLEMENCHUK Obituary
ANTHONY LOUIS KLEMENCHUK (Tony) Tony, a resident of Burlington, Ontario passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age of 79. Born and raised in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Tony attended Haileybury School of Mines and had a successful career in the mining industry in Canada, making many lifelong friends along the way. Tony and Fern's careers took them across Canada, starting in Yellowknife, NWT and including Chibougamau, PQ; Elsa, YT; Edmonton, AB; Sudbury, ON; Halifax, NS; Oakville, ON; White Rock, BC; and Burlington, ON. Tony is survived by Fern, his loving wife of 55 years; children, Frank (Celynn), Robert, Laura (James); grandchildren, Cole, Alex, Megan and Emily; and his older brother, Frank, of Denver, Colorado. A private family service has been held. Memorial donations may be sent to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation, where he received exemplary care from wonderful caring staff and physicians. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.