ANTHONY STANLEY MANSON WHITE (Tony) February, 16, 1941 - May 1, 2019 Quietly, at home with his wife and sons, and after a short illness, Tony White died on May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (Chittenden). Immensely proud father of David White (Robyn Scott) of Tasmania, Australia, and Major Peter White (Captain Lisa Borys) of Kingston, Ontario. Incredibly impressed grandfather of James and Ivy (Tasmania). Dear brother of Harry (Jane), Ted (Francoise), Tim (2011) and Elizabeth (Andrew Czernik). Uncle to many. As sole owner of Aurora York Insurance Company for many years, Tony's exemplary customer service earned him the loyalty and admiration of his extensive clientele and the larger insurance industry. Awarded community volunteer and former board member at CMHA, York Region Literacy Assn., Ontario Literary Assn., Grafton Historical Cemetery board. He will be greatly missed by his yearly fishing crew (The Clamfishers), his many friends at Lake Cecebe and all his new friends in the Grafton/ Cobourg community where he and Cathy have lived for the past 12 years. A lover of the outdoors, good parties, many dogs and his family life at his cottage which he designed and built in 1973. A gentle, kind and generous husband, father, grandfather and brother as well as a long- term friend to many. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street East, Cobourg on May 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held at St. Andrews United Church, 137 old Danforth Road, Grafton, Ontario on May 9, 2019 at 1pm, reception to follow at MacCoubrey Funeral home, at 30 King Street, East, Cobourg, Ontario from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 3 to May 7, 2019
