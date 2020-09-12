Antoine VANDEN BRINK

ANTONIE VANDEN BRINK(Tony) October 10, 1928 - September 8, 2020 Born in Enschede, Holland, the first child of thirteen to Bernardus Vanden Brink and Jacoba Jantina Dijks, raised in the Dutch Reformed Church, surviving the food shortages of the thirties, living in Holland just west of the German border during WWII, serving in Indonesia with the Dutch Marines at the ripe old age of eighteen and emigrating to Canada in February of 1950 shaped the man Tony would become. His curiosity and high intellect were recognized early in his life at fourteen when his school teacher met with his parents to encourage finishing high school rather than the typical transfer to trade school. This highly unusual request was accepted, and Tony became a lifelong learner. He was a voracious reader often reading by streetlight long after lights out. With his love for reading came his first lesson in finance - for a penny he could borrow a book from the library. If he read the book and returned it before 5:00 pm he could get a second book on the same penny. His second lesson in finance came when he selected to serve with the Dutch Marines rather than being drafted into the Dutch Army. The Marines paid almost twice as much per month and the nicer looking uniforms were well liked by the girls. Three years serving in Indonesia started Tony's love affair with spicy food, the hotter the better. While Tony was in Indonesia, brother Jake was sent to Canada to investigate the potential of this country as a new home for the family after the war left Europe decimated. After 18 months Bernardus brought Tony, Max and Casey to check it out for themselves. Bernardus then sent for the rest of the family. Jacoba and the nine remaining children set sail for Canada to settle on a farm in Rocky Mountain House purchased with savings from Jake's work in Canada. Tony's first job in Canada was at the Provincial Training School (PTS) in Red Deer where he met his future wife, Kathleen Rose Archibald. Realizing there was little room for promotion, the always striving Tony struck out for employment on the drilling rigs and landed his first job in the oil patch with SEDCO. Upwardly mobile, he started in the dumb corner (roughneck) and worked his way up at lightening speed to Tool pusher in three and a half years and Field Superintendent in another four years. Five years later Tony ventured out on his own purchasing Petrolia Drilling with two partners. The merging of Petrolia Drilling with Kenting Aviation and subsequently Trimac Ltd.'s acquisition of Kenting Ltd. led Tony to the Corner Office from which he retired in 1988. His illustrious oil and gas career was crowned by Tony's induction into the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame in 2002. Also during that year, Aubrey Kerr penned Antonie VandenBrink's biography as a "Thought Leader and Humanitarian" titled "Dumb Corner to Corner Office". A map hangs in Tony's Bel-Aire home with pins of his travels, black for places he travelled to for business and red for places he travelled to for pleasure. With the exception of Antarctica, Tony often with Kay, has travelled to every continent in the world. Family trips were commonplace with a July trip almost annually for the last twenty-seven years to celebrate Tony and Kay's July 18 wedding anniversary. As Tony was a student of the world he was also a student of the game of golf. He had a love of the game and was always trying to improve whether by lessons or buying the latest and greatest piece of equipment. The golf course was a place that relationships were fostered and life long friendships created. Where else could you have four captive hours to promote business or cement frindships? Tony's devoted and quiet observance of his faith precluded him from golfing Sunday Mornings. He thoroughly enjoyed his fifty-two year tenure at the Calgary Golf and Country Club especially for the experience, both golf and culinary! Retirement to Tony meant "doing what he wanted" and he wanted to work for himself. Tokay Resources, now Tokay Capital was created to house all business ventures that interested him and there were many. Relationships established throughout his life became his partners and his handshake remained his contract. Tony was conducting business right up to the week before his passing on September 8th. Once all hope of recovery was removed by his Doctor, he succumbed in less than an hour, quick and final as with all decisions Tony made. He died at home surrounded by his family, his final wish. Tony was predeceased by his parents, Bernardus and Jacoba; son-in-law, Kevin Haynes and four brothers, Jake, Max, George and Dirk. Tony is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Kay, children Paul (Leah), Stephen (Eleanor) and Sandi; and grandchildren, Conrad and Jade. Tony is also survived by siblings, Casey (Evelyn), Femmie, Ann (Dan), Cobi (Henk), Jean (Robert), Ben (Denise), Marijke (John) and Johanna (Alex); and sisters-in-law, Truus, Lou, Tex, Leany Sylvia and Carol. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews that he took the time to get to know at annual VandenBrink family reunions. Family was very important to Tony, as the patriarch of this rather large family. This job he took seriously, always available for support, discussions or counsel. Tony supported charities that give a hand up or push forward the boundaries' of medical advancements. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation, Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Stephenson Cardiac Imaging Centre, McCaig Bone and Joint Health Institute or the Salvation Army.
