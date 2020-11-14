ANTON CENTA ("Tony") Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, at the age of 84. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Janet Centa. Loving father of Robert Centa and Stephen Centa (Andrea Centa). Dear grandfather of Jack and Charlie Hilton-Centa. Predeceased by his parents Anton and Zorka Centa. Tony was enormously proud of being born and raised in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. He treasured his many friends from the town and continued to meet with expat Kirkland Lakers until very recently. Tony taught industrial arts at Richmond Hill High School for 35 years. He was a passionate and excellent athlete. He won Ontario softball championships as a youth and was an avid curler in later life. A university project on the assassination of John F. Kennedy turned into a significant hobby for him. Many will remember his multi-media presentations on the subject. Thank you to all of the staff and doctors at Mackenzie Health for the excellent care they provided to Tony. Cremation has occurred and no celebration of Tony's life is planned at this time due to the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, his family prefers donations in Tony's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.