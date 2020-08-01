|
ANTONIA MURIEL FRANCES MITCHELL On June 29, 2020, in Toronto, aged 28, tragically after a heroic and long fight against illness. Most beloved and only daughter of Amanda and Michael, treasured sister of David and sister-in-law to Nancy (Toronto) and Ian (England), loving Aunt to Noah, Ben, Sophia and Hannah. Best and dearest friend to Darren Curran. Loved by her cats, Felix and Casper. Having lived in Canada, England, and the United States, she will be very much missed by her many Canadian, English, and Mexican friends. Antonia was beautiful and strong: her life ended too soon. Educated at Lakefield College School and Bishops University with a successful career in finance markets at Royal Bank, State Street and TD Bank. She loved to travel and had lived in Britain and the USA and visited much of Europe, Cuba, the DR, Egypt and the UAE, with Israel and Mexico being favorite destinations: She enjoyed shopping, bowling and discovering marine life at aquariums and while snorkeling and recently rediscovered the joy of horseback. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life service later.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020