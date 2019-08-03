|
ANTONIA PLATONOV (née Höhn) 1937-2019 Our beautiful mother passed away on July 15, 2019, in Mississauga, Ontario at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Victor, a fellow "displaced person" whom she met at a dance in 1961, and by her two sons, Michael and Daniel (Laura), plus brother Karl (Erna), grandson Victor and extended family in Ontario and B.C. She is predeceased by her parents, Emil and Herta, sister Gertrude and brother Daniel. As ethnic Germans in the Soviet Union, they were persecuted: Antonia's father died in one of Stalin's prisons, so she and her family fled west during the war to settle in Celle, Germany. Canada became a better place when she arrived here in 1953, joining her brother Karl and sister Gertrude. Antonia is one of the last echoes of that generation which took a leap into the unknown to secure a brighter future. From working in a Philips factory to a CN Rail office, she made her way in her adopted homeland, eventually sponsoring her mother, Herta, to immigrate. After several years of marriage, two sons came along, which we understand was a bit of a surprise at the time. Our family home was one of love, learning and safety. These things we took for granted then, but were priceless we now realize. "Toni" had endless curiosity and a lifelong appreciation for languages, music and culture, all of which she instilled in us. Her work ethic and high standards were second to none. Mum, we hope we will do you proud with what you've taught us. Her last years were marked by Alzheimer's Disease, which was the greatest injustice for a good heart and a good life well lived. Our family took great comfort in the superb care she received at Silverthorn Care Community. We take comfort now in knowing that we will all meet again. Liebe MutterDear Mother Ruhe sanft in FriedenRest Gently in Peace
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019