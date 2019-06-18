ANTONINA SOFIA PUZIAK (nee Mareczko) Antonina was born on October 10, one hundred years ago, in Lviv, Ukraine. She married there just as WWII began and survived the horrors and atrocities as it raged between the Bolsheviks and the Nazis, eventually escaping with her family through war-torn Eastern Europe to post-war, Germany and eventually, with her sister, Stephania's help, to Canada, living in Sudbury, Sarnia and eventually Toronto, where she separated and raised her children and a grandchild as a single mother. Although the children were always her highest priority, Mother Puziak was able to provide for their University education in Canada and abroad through extraordinary personal discipline and a career at Connaught Laboratories where she became a foremost research scientist in deadly diseases and electron-microscope research, earning a Master of Science degree in the process. Mother Puziak wished to be remembered as a caring Mother, devout Greek Catholic, ardent Ukrainian, dedicated research scientist and committed Canadian, in that order. She is survived by granddaughter, Anastasia; daughter, Christina; son, Myroslaw Urij (George); and daughter-in-law, Kathleen. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto on Wednesday, June 19 from 7 - 9 p.m. A service will take place at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 4 Bellwoods Avenue (at Queen Street West) on Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, it is her wish that contributions be made to the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine, to be used as a stipend to those students studying the Ukrainian language or literature. Kindly donate through the website: https://supporting.ucu.edu.ua/en/donate/ Published in The Globe and Mail from June 18 to June 22, 2019