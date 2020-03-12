You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332

Antonio MAMMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio MAMMONE Obituary
ANTONIO MAMMONE "Tony" God called Tony peacefully on March 10, 2020 at the age of 82. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Rosa. Cherished by his dear children, Ida, Lisa (Riccardo Guglietti) and Robert (Michele Laine). Proud Nonno to Julianna, Vanessa, Matthew, Julia, Nicole and Andrea. Tony will always be remembered by his brother Loreto (Lisa) and by his sister Ida (late Aurelio D'Alessandro). He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd. 905-850-3332) on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., south of Hwy 7). If so desired, donations in memory of Tony may be made to either the Alzheimer Society or to the . Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -