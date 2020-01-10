|
ANTONIO ORTOLANO Peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Mirella. Dearly loved father of Alex (Connie), Joey (Hope), Gino, Tina Cammalleri (Tony), Mike Serio (Christina) and Lisa Serio. Cherished nonno of Anthony, Christopher, Michael, Mary, Grace, Ella, Julia and Matthew. Antonio will be fondly remembered by his sisters Gina, Angelina and his brother Giuseppe, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Antonio has be reunited with his wife Maria (1986), mother Gina, father Alessandro and stepmother Nunziata. Antonio immigrated to Canada in 1963 from his hometown Scarfa, Prov. Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy. He had a passionate career in real estate. Antonio was a devote catholic and was a talented singer in the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church choir. He was an avid reader, who loved music, dancing and cooking up some of his delicious signature recipes. He also loved sports and would never miss a game of his beloved Juventus or Montreal Canadians. He will also be remembered for his charming wit, intellect and personality. Friends will be received at The Scott Funeral Home, "Woodbridge Chapel", 7776 Kipling Avenue, Woodbridge (at Hwy #7) on Sunday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 100 Bainbridge Avenue, Woodbridge on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In memory of Antonio memorial donations to The , Heart & Stroke Foundation, Sick Kids or The Lung Association would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020