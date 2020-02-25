|
|
ANTONY EGIDIO PIRO June 9,1969 - February 25,2002 In loving memory of my Precious son ANTONY When you see a butterfly, THINK OF ME. When you see a shadow, .don't be afraid. When you see a light, Think of good things. But when you see a butterfly, THINK OF ME. When you see a cloud, Don't be afraid to try and grab it, When you see a rain drop, Open your mouth and let it fall in, When you feel a hand touch you, don't jump away. When you get all tingly, let the feeling last. When you feel loved, cherish it forever. But when you see a butterfly, THINK OF ME. When you feel no one is there, make sure you know I am. When you feel I am gone forever, Make sure you feel I am there. When you think you grieved too much, I know there is always another tear. THINK OF ME. Mom for you know I am always with you, In every way shape and form. I am always there to protect you, even through dangerous storms. Know that I am right behind you in whatever fate decides to put you through. Mom, for I maybe gone, but I am around you always. So Mom, when you see a butterfly know that I am Always there. (This poem was written by another mother After the death of her daughter - Brytani Russell). Antony, thank you for all your beautiful, meaningful, Precious validations, and all the Angels you send my way, But it is never enough for all the moms and dads that are Walking In my shoes. Antony, a star in the sky is so bright and free, in my Heart you will always be. Our bond will never die. Antony, thank you for your gifts of love, laughter, wisdom And courage. What a celebration you are to me. Loved and missed by your sister Francesca, brother Robert, And nieces Alexandria and Carina. Antony, you are my Angel and my guide. Love Mom
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020