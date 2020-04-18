|
|
ANTONY HENRY MELCHER Professor Emeritus University of Toronto 1927-2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Melcher on April 10, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marcia, who for him, in the words of Julian Barnes, was the heart of my life; the life of my heart. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Rowena (Brian Ridout) and Lindsay (Alexander Kunz) and his two beloved grandsons Sean and Alan. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tony followed in his father's footsteps, studying dentistry and joining his practice. His interest in periodontics and his scientific curiosity led him pursue a master's degree at the University of Witwatersrand. This fuelled his desire for an academic career, so the family moved to England where he completed his PhD and postdoctoral training in London. He then accepted a faculty position at the University of Toronto, where he established the MRC Group in Periodontal Physiology. His vision and collaborative research within this group shaped current thinking about periodontal regeneration. Tony was active in the international dental research community, including a term as president of IADR. Later in his career he took on an administrative role at the university, first as Associate Dean, Graduate Studies and then as Vice- Provost, Health Research. He was a mentor and inspiration to many, who through him chose to pursue a career in dental research. Though dedicated to his work, his family was always his first priority. Tony was passionate about music, theatre, art and sailing and he loved sharing these joys with friends and family. Always a gentleman, his enthusiasm and positive spirit were with him to the end. Those who knew and loved him will always remember his life-long thirst for knowledge and understanding, as well as his boundless generosity. We are grateful for the many years of compassionate care he received from Dr David Tannenbaum and the Mt. Sinai Family Health team, most recently Dr Mayura Loganathan and Sheena Luck. A special thank you to the staff at the Bradgate Arms who were so caring in their attention to his daily needs, which helped to make his last years so comfortable. The family hopes that those wishing to make a charitable donation in Tony's memory consider directing it to Mazon, The Daily Bread Food Bank, or any charity providing food or shelter to those in need. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020