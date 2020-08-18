You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Ara CHALVARDJIAN

Ara CHALVARDJIAN Obituary
ARA CHALVARDJIAN MD, FRCPC Passed away at the age of 87. Loving and loved husband of Dr. Norma (nee Temple) for 56 years and devoted father of Alec (Sandra) and Peter. He was born in Cairo, Egypt and immigrated to Canada in 1963. Until retirement he was staff pathologist at St. Michael's Hospital and associate professor of Pathology at the University of Toronto. At Ara's request there will be no funeral or celebration of life. If desired, a donation may be made to Childrens' Fund for Armenia c/o Armenian Holy Apostolic Church Diocese, 615 Stuart Ave., Outremont, QC H2V 3H2.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020
