ARIELLA (LISA) SCHWARTZ Passed away suddenly on Shabbat, October 24, 2020 in her 55th year. Loving daughter of Jacqueline and Alex Schwartz (predeceased). Amazing sister of Marilyn, Mark, Steven, and the late Michael. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. A family service took place at Pardes Chaim Cemetery on October 27, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Reena Foundation - (905) 763-8254.



