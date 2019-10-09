|
ARLENE STEINER On Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Roy Fisher. Loving mother of Arlene Kellogg, and Carolyn Steiner. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Norman and the late Marilyn Baine, Stanley and Maryanne Gertzbein, Ina and Stanley Lofsky, and Marian and the late Howard Baine. Devoted grandmother of Shannon and Dave Bearedine, Nicole McDonald, Benjamin McDonald, James Houle, and Martin Houle. Devoted great-grandmother of Bruno, and Sally. Loving aunt of Amber, Robin, Arthur, Robert, Susan, Arthur, Debbie, Ellen, and Janice. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim cemetery. Shiva at 28 Clovercrest Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to SickKids Foundation 416-813-6166.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019