|
|
ARLETTE BELAICHE It is with great sadness that the family of Arlette Belaiche announce her peaceful passing at home on April 6, 2020. Loving and adored wife of Dr. Andre Belaiche. Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Oscar and Cheryl, Alan and John, and Marc and Anne. Dear sister of Evelyne Zylberman (Solomon) and Henny Najman (Albert). Devoted grandmother of Kyle, Mercedes, Brittney, Milana and Ella. Loving and loved aunt to Myriam, Judith, Ruth, Bernard, Rachel, and loving and loved great-aunt to Anna, Shira, Olga, and Emmanuel. Arlette was born in Paris, France in 1933. Arlette met Andre in Toulouse, France in 1951 and they married in 1956. Together, they immigrated to Toronto to start their new lives. As new Canadians, they raised three boys in North York and Arlette was dedicated to ensuring that each of her children was given every opportunity to learn, grow, and be successful. Andre and Arlette were the perfect team: Arlette supported Andre in building a successful veterinary practice and together, they created a loving and elegant home for their children. Arlette lived her life to the fullest: travelling extensively with Andre, socializing with their many friends, staying current with international fashion and style, cooking and baking-Arlette was never bored with life and always found interests and activities to keep her active mind agile. Arlette had a remarkable knack for recounting stories and sayings that offered meaningful insights into the human condition. Arlette was a strong and loving matriarch who never missed anything with her sharp mind and keen eye. Arlette may have left Paris in 1956 but Paris never left her; she always remained true to her French roots, with Parisian style and flair. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends, here and abroad. Her legacy for high standards, integrity, and devotion will always be remembered and cherished. Very special thanks to long-time and devoted housekeeper, Lisa, and her wonderful caregivers, Lani and Jennifer. Thanks as well to Amica Gardens' excellent staff and Sunnybrook's outstanding Palliative and Cardiac Care Departments. A private family service took place on April 8th to mark Arlette's life. The family hopes to honour Arlette in the near future with our family, close friends, and loved ones.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020