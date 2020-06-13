|
ARNIS MIERINS It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arnis Mierins who died in his 83rd year on May 29, 2020, at Manotick Place Retirement Community with loved ones by his side. Beloved husband of 60 years to Colleen (nee Ramsay). Loving father of Arnie (Victoria) and Lisa. Much adored grandfather to Philippe, Patrick, Michael, David, and Carolyn. Predeceased by his parents, Janis Alfreds Mierins and Hilda Melita Erglis, Arnis will be greatly missed by his brothers, Janis (Renata) and Egils (Katheryn) and his many nieces, nephews, and their families. As a father, he was an inspiring mentor who led by example and instilled a strong work ethic and sense of integrity in both his children and grandchildren. Arnis was born in Riga, Latvia on May 17, 1938. His father owned a motorcycle and automobile repair shop in Riga and along with his wife, Hilda, raised Arnis and his two brothers on the family farm just outside of the city in the village of Tukums. In October 1944, the Mierins family were forced to flee their home in Latvia and seek refuge in Jonkoping, Sweden. In June 1948, the family left Sweden with the goal of immigrating to Canada with 32 other displaced persons trying to find a better life. Due to mechanical issues with the Volo, a 50-ton fishing vessel purchased for the transatlantic crossing, and delays in obtaining appropriate documentation and visas to enter Canada, the seven families only made it as far as Dublin, Ireland. Finally, in early August 1949, they were able to arrange passage on the final voyage of the R.M.S. Aquitania, arriving at Pier 21, Halifax, NS, on August 9th. Along with other refugees from post-war Europe, Arnis and his family were placed in the "Displaced Persons (DP)" camp in Ajax, Ontario. Following the direction of the employment office manager at the camp, Janis Alfreds travelled to Ottawa and took a job as a mechanic with the Eastview Bus Service working for Hyman Bessin and his brother-in-law Morty Friedman. When the Ottawa Transportation Commission purchased Eastview Bus Service in December 1950, the family was again on the move, finding employment with The Steel Company of Canada (Stelco) in Hamilton, Ontario. Life in Hamilton for Arnis and his family was good. There was a large Latvian community and Arnis and his brothers enjoyed the stability of living in their own place. He went to public school, joined the Boy Scouts, and assisted with the family expenses by taking on a paper route with his younger brother Egils. After several years in Hamilton, Janis Alfreds was contacted by Morty Friedman, his previous employer in Ottawa, suggesting that there was an opportunity to become partners in his Volkswagen dealership. After moving back to Ottawa, Arnis and his brother Janis worked alongside their father at the dealership. In 1953 they moved to 274 Rideau Street where they established Midtown Garage, distributing automobiles for Volkswagen Canada Ltd. During this time, Arnis attended Ottawa Technical High School, and together with his brother Janis, worked at the dealership after school and on weekends. After graduating with honours, Arnis earned his mechanic's license and started into his automotive career fulltime. It was a humble beginning for someone who would go on to have a 65-year career in the automotive industry. In 1956, a Volkswagen dealership was established at 845 Carling Avenue (Carling Motors Co. Limited). In 1957, Janis Alfreds obtained the rights to distribute Mercedes-Benz vehicles and together with Arnis and Janis, they established Silver Star Motors Limited, a Mercedes-Benz dealership located at 65 Holland Avenue in Ottawa. In 1958, Volvo, Peugeot and Renault were added to Carling Motors Co. Limited. In the years that followed, they distributed many automotive brands including Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Toyota. In 1972, they expanded again by adding Honda passenger cars to the portfolio. With the assistance of his father and brother Janis, Arnis set out on his own in 1972, eager to explore new opportunities as manufacturers began looking to open new locations in Ottawa and throughout Ontario. Over the next few decades, the portfolio of dealerships and brands grew to include: Ogilvie Motors Limited (Volvo, Triumph, Austin, Mini, MG, Jaguar, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz), Mendes Toyota & Collision Center, Civic Motors Ltd (Honda), Camco Acura & Collision Center, Mini Ottawa, Elite BMW, Orleans Honda, Kingston Toyota, Lexus of Kingston and Brockville Honda. As a young man, Arnis was very ambitious, forward thinking, and had endless amounts of energy. He had a very loyal and devoted management group that were an important part of the daily operations and success of the dealerships. He loved the automotive business and the resulting relationships that he developed over the years with his customers. By 2018, there were approximately 650 employees working for the Mierins group of dealerships and he was very proud at the high number of long-time employees who had been with him for 15 years or more. It goes without saying that he would want us to recognize the devotion and loyalty of colleagues who became lifelong friends such as Jose Mendes, John Kennedy, Mike Neville, Bill Lockyer, Joan Duguid, Peter Wedekamm, Evelyn Jessome, Khalil Dagher, and Mariane Darrouz. These are just a few of the shining stars that made everyday a pleasure for him to go to work. Outside of the automotive business, Arnis loved all sports and was especially fond of the Canadian Football League and the Ottawa Rough Riders. He took great pride in the fact that when the team was having financial difficulties, he was part of a group of local businessmen that kept the team going for several years until an appropriate purchaser could be found. He had tremendous respect for the players, coaches, trainers, and administrative staff, many of whom carried second jobs throughout the year to make ends meet. Arnis was equally passionate about the outdoors, fishing, and cooking. He was proud of his vegetable garden and loved surprising us with wonderful meals all summer long at the cottage. He loved his plants and flowers and made the best Latvian Piragis every Christmas! He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed every opportunity he could find to go on that next big fishing adventure! He took great pride in teaching his grandsons, Philippe, and Patrick, how to fish. When fishing, he would truly relax, allow himself to be in the moment, and appreciate the sense of calmness it brought to him. It was a time when he could leave his worries and stresses behind. He loved to plan and pack his gear for fishing trips and would spend hours going over his flies, lures, reels, lines, and rods. In the end, he probably did not care if he caught a fish or not; it was all about the journey and the company with whom he shared those times. For their tireless efforts and endless support, the family offers special thanks to Dr. Gianfranco Pietrobon, the management, nurses, personal support workers and administrative staff at Manotick Place Retirement Community. The kindness and patience that was provided to Arnis was above and beyond the family's expectations. And finally, thank you to the very special caregivers from Qualicare Ottawa who looked after Arnis throughout his stay at the Retirement residence: Elenita Orog, Beth Patricio, Betty Aquino, and Pacita Tomalon. You are truly outstanding people. They showed such amazing compassion and kindness. They provided us with comfort, knowing that our father was always treated with dignity and respect. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses from the Ottawa Hospitals for their dedication, support, and outstanding level of care. We would like to acknowledge the guidance and leadership of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation in their efforts to make all patients and families comfortable during these difficult times. When conditions permit, a celebration of life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Arnis Mierins be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation at 613-696-7030 or online at [email protected] Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.beechwoodottawa.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020