ARNOLD CHARLES AUSTEN August 14, 1930 - March 3, 2019 Arnold Austen: beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed on peacefully on March 3, 2019 after a day surrounded by family. Arnold was known as a respectful man with a loud, boisterous laugh and an incredible work ethic. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, only son to Amanda (née Sparks) and Charles Austen. The proud recipient of the Governor General's Gold Medal on his final examinations to become a Chartered Accountant, he traveled across Canada, eventually settling in Kitchener-Waterloo. Arnold went on to become Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP of Finance at Greb Industries, a manufacturing company of Bauer ice skates, Kodiak boots, and Hush Puppies shoes. Later, he purchased Frid & Russell, a small stationery business in Oakville. A family business, still in operation today. A math wiz, he did his taxes and all calculations by hand. This methodical and precise nature echoed in all aspects of his life from his speech to business decisions; all except his desk, which was notoriously buried under a mountain of papers. He loved The Globe and Mail and read it daily. Arnold had a way of making people feel important and heard by devoting his full attention to them and giving carefully considered replies. His favourite place in the world was Muskoka, spending time with his family boating around the beautiful lakes or golfing with his wife and friends. Arnold and his family would like to thank all the medical professionals and support workers who were involved in his care. He was a fighter who had a great joy for life and never gave up. Loved and cherished by many, Arnold now watches over his wife of 58 years, Signy Lynn (née Petursson), his four children, Allyson (Joe), Eric (Marie), Lisa-Marie, and Kirk (Sandy), his grandchildren, Isha (Jordan), Amanda (Justin), Christina, Chehalis, Eleni, Alexander, and Athena, and great- granddaughter, Skylar, 4 months old. Funeral services will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home in Burlington at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of sending flowers, Arnold wished for donations to be made to Operation Smile or the Salvation Army. Your infectious and distinctive laugh will echo in generations to come; we love you Arnold, and pray you rest in peace. Bay Gardens Funeral Home1010 Botanical DriveBurlington, ON L7T 1V1 Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019