ARNOLD GOSEWICH Engaged. Engrossed. Tenacious. Sweetly spiritual. Unabashedly loving and loyal. We celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Arnold Gosewich, whose unrelenting inquisitiveness about life means that even at the respectable age of 85, he has left us far too soon. Arnold is survived by Jackee, his wife and sweetheart of almost 63 years; his adored children, Robin and Stephen, and their spouses, Billy and Risa; his baby brother, Philip; and the Gala apples of his eye, his grandchildren, Charlie, Molly, Annie, and Harrison. Arnold's physical presence will also be missed by the very many friends and clients he made and counselled over his more that sixty-year career as a businessman, first as a leader in the Canadian music industry, the Canadian Publishing industry, and finally, up until his death, as a trusted and successful literary agent and consultant. Arnold hugged not only with his arms but with his words and intent. A staunch list maker always, if you asked him about the most important things in his life, he would tell you, and say 'it's in this order: my beautiful wife, my wonderful family, and the challenge of work that gives me joy.' Though we feel his love and guidance, we will miss his human presence every day of our lives. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 289 Brooke Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Toronto General Hospital I.C.U. 416-340-3935.
