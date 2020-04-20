You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold MORRIS Obituary
ARNOLD MORRIS Peacefully, in Montreal, with his family by his side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle. Devoted and loving husband of Joan Albright Freedman for thirty-six years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Sharon and Stephen Patrice, Sandy Morris and John Poolman, Barbara Morris, Rhona and Steven Williams, Howard and Jennifer Freedman, Jeffrey and Barbra Freedman. Dearest Zaida of Jonathan and Casey, Kate, Grace, Bronte, Kalan, Samantha, Lorn, Max, Adam, Ryan, Dylan, Alex, and Lewis. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Anita and the late Saul Morris, Glenda Shacter, Brian and Harriet Morris; and brother-in-law of the late Marlene and the late Allan Goldberg, Bruce and Joanne Costom and the late Donna Costom. Predeceased by his parents, Sadie and Ben Morris. Arnold will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the "Arnold Morris Memorial Fund for Nephrology" c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -