ARNOLD MORRIS Peacefully, in Montreal, with his family by his side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle. Devoted and loving husband of Joan Albright Freedman for thirty-six years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Sharon and Stephen Patrice, Sandy Morris and John Poolman, Barbara Morris, Rhona and Steven Williams, Howard and Jennifer Freedman, Jeffrey and Barbra Freedman. Dearest Zaida of Jonathan and Casey, Kate, Grace, Bronte, Kalan, Samantha, Lorn, Max, Adam, Ryan, Dylan, Alex, and Lewis. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Anita and the late Saul Morris, Glenda Shacter, Brian and Harriet Morris; and brother-in-law of the late Marlene and the late Allan Goldberg, Bruce and Joanne Costom and the late Donna Costom. Predeceased by his parents, Sadie and Ben Morris. Arnold will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the "Arnold Morris Memorial Fund for Nephrology" c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020