ARNOLD SHNIFFER 'Aaron' On Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital. Loving brother of the late Riva Shniffer, and Issie Shniffer. Loving Uncle Aaron to Mark and Laurie Shiffer, Adina Shniffer, Amy and Michael Wine, and Marni and Brian Iseman. Loving great-uncle to Shayla, Ilon, Raegan, Taylor, Jake, Ivy, Carter, and Mason. Lovingly remembered by Gayle Wagman and Marc Milgrom and family. A special thank you to Carol, Celi, Rose and all the Hemodialysis Unit Staff at St. Mike's Hospital for all the love and care you gave to Uncle Aaron. Will be missed by Celia, Maja, and Paul. A graveside service was held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada 1-800-387-4474 or St. Michael's Hospital Foundation 416-864-5000.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2019